Man Critically Stabbed in Thompson Home Invasion

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a home invasion in Thompson where a group of people stabbed a man.

Police responded to the home on Elm Street at around 1:05 a.m. on December 24.

Officers entered the residence and found obvious signs of a struggle and blood, but no residents. As they were investigating, a 35-year-old man returned to the home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition with serious injuries.

Police determined the victim was at the residence with the female homeowner and six children when a group of males forced their way inside. The victim was assaulted and stabbed as he tried to get the children to another room for safety. He then walked the children to a nearby home before returning to the scene of the crime where he met officers.

Police believe between four to five males were involved in the attack. They were all wearing dark clothing and face masks at the time and could be either youths or young adults. It’s believed they were driving a black pickup truck.

RCMP believe the house was specifically targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at (204) 677-6909.