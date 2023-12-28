Winnipeg Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize

A Winnipeg woman is going into the new year with $1 million in her pocket.

Carla Baranski won the big prize on the December 13 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Baranski said in a release. “I was immediately skeptical. I had always hoped this would happen for me, but I didn’t believe it that it was happening!”

Baranski says she and her mother triple-checked the numbers to make sure they were seeing things correctly.

“I kept thinking it must be an error! It took me a while to really believe it was true.”

Baranski says she plans on using the winnings to take care of her parents and siblings, as well as have financial freedom for herself.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sun Food Mart in Winnipeg. The winning numbers on the Gold Ball draw were 29001865-01 (white ball).