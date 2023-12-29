Home » News » Two Charged After Attempted RM of Tache Break-In

Two Charged After Attempted RM of Tache Break-In

December 29, 2023 7:05 AM | News


Sawed-Off Shotgun

A stolen sawed-off shotgun seized during an attempted break-in in the RM of Tache on December 23, 2023. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Two people have been charged after they were discovered on a rural property in the RM of Tache.

Manitoba RCMP say the homeowners called police the evening of December 23 after a suspicious vehicle pulled up. Video surveillance at the scene showed a man entering a shed near the home with another person remaining in the vehicle.

An off-duty Winnipeg police officer, who happened to be at the home, went outside to confront the man and held him until RCMP arrived.

Officers searched the suspect and located a knife in his possession. A woman inside the vehicle, which was found to be stolen from Winnipeg, was arrested without incident.

A further search turned up a stolen sawed-off shotgun and other property.

Steven Pomozybida, 32, from Ste. Anne, Manitoba, and Druscilla Crate, 36, from Winnipeg, have been charged with multiple offences.

They were released pending a future court date.


