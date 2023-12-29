Man Shot and Killed by Winnipeg Police During Hostage Situation

Winnipeg police shot and killed a man Thursday after a tense stand-off involving hostages.

Police were called to 25 Furby Street at around 1:45 p.m. for a 19-year-old woman being held hostage by an armed man in the apartment block.

Officers learned the 52-year-old suspect had also taken two other adults and a child against their will while barricaded inside a suite.

One of the other adults — a woman — and a child were eventually released from the suite. Another man escaped on his own. They were all unharmed.

The initial woman who was being held remained inside with the armed suspect.

Just after 5 p.m., the tactical support team moved in and shot the suspect. He succumbed to his injuries, while the victim wasn’t injured.

Police believe the suspect was a person of interest in another homicide being investigated at the same address.

On December 23, Winnipeg police received a missing person report for a long-distance truck driving from British Columbia, believed to be in the city.

On December 26, his abandoned truck was located in the West Broadway neighbourhood. He was later discovered deceased at the same Furby Street apartment block. He has been identified as Farah Mohamud, 34, of Delta, B.C.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating the police-involved shooting. Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508.