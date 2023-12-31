Wesmen Triumph in Style, Sealing Perfect Classic

The Winnipeg Wesmen are not just gearing up for 2024; they’re dominating the court and leaving a trail of victories in their wake.

The men’s volleyball squad clinched the 56th Wesmen Classic on Saturday night, downing the Dalhousie Tigers 3-0 (25-17, 27-25, 25-23).

As the dust settled, the Wesmen emerged as the lone undefeated team, conquering all four matches against Eastern rivals. Their sets won/lost differential of 12-3 underscored their dominance on the volleyball court. The team now enters 2024 with not just confidence but a well-deserved rest.

The action-packed match against the Tigers saw 14 players grace the court, led by freshman Luke Lodewyks, who notched a team-high seven kills, four digs, and a block assist. Nigel Nielsen and Jaxon Rose also showcased their prowess with six and five kills respectively, the latter securing a match-high eight digs. Second-year setter Tristan Arnold orchestrated the plays, tallying a team-high 15 assists in two sets.

The Wesmen maintained a formidable .231 hitting percentage for the night while stifling the Tigers to a mere .081. Dillan Morphet led the charge for the Dalhousie Tigers with nine kills on 18 swings, though they concluded the tournament with a 2-2 record.

Wesmen middle blocker Ethan Duncan claimed the coveted title of tournament MVP, while teammate Liam Kristjanson earned the well-deserved honour of a tournament all-star. Joining them in the stellar lineup of all-stars were Justin Cross from Dal, Bryce Cancilla and Ben Carleton from Manitoba, Philipp Lauter from Brandon, and Nick Glynn from UNB.

Winnipeg will host Thompson Rivers January 5-6 to restart the Canada West conference season.