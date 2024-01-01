Man Shot and Killed by Winnipeg Police

WINNIPEG — An armed man was shot and killed by Winnipeg police on Sunday afternoon in the Fort Garry area.

Police were called to an apartment suite in the first 100 block of University Crescent just after 2 p.m. for a man acting erratically.

The caller to 911 told dispatchers that the suspect may be armed and that there were other people in the suite.

Officers arrived to be confronted by the armed man, at which time police fired on the suspect. He was provided immediate medical care and nobody else was injured.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified of the incident.