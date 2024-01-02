Woman Shot in Downtown Winnipeg Lounge

A woman is recovering in hospital after being shot in a downtown Winnipeg lounge on New Year’s Day.

Winnipeg police were called to the 200 block of St. Mary Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided emergency medical care until the victim, in her 20s, was transported to hospital in stable condition. No other patrons were injured.

ADVERTISEMENT



Police believe the victim wasn’t the intended target in the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers (204) 786-TIPS.