Man Driving Stolen Vehicle Crashes into RCMP Cruiser

A 30-year-old man from Grunthal has been charged after Manitoba RCMP say he drove a stolen vehicle into one of their cruisers.

The incident began on December 29 just before midnight on Highway 52 in Mitchell.

Steinbach RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area, but couldn’t immediately locate it. They determined the vehicle was stolen and officers made further patrols. The suspect was later found on Road 19N, in the RM of De Salaberry.

Officers from multiple detachments attempted to stop it, but the vehicle fled and collided head-on with a marked cruiser.

The driver was arrested and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police seized a loaded rifle, an imitation handgun and prescription drugs from the vehicle.

Kyle Enns has been charged with numerous offences and remains in custody.

The officer involved in the collision was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.