Jets Stretch Points Streak by Levelling Lightning 4-2

By Judy Owen, The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored a late third-period goal to help the Winnipeg Jets seal a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday that extended their point streak to nine games.

The streak (7-0-2) ties a franchise record set in December 2005 by the Atlanta Thrashers.

Neal Pionk, Alex Iafallo and Morgan Barron, with an empty-netter and an assist, also scored for the Jets (23-9-4), who won their third straight game in front of 14,157 fans at Canada Life Centre. Vladislav Namestnikov contributed three assists.

Connor Hellebuyck, who was named the NHL’s third star for the month of December, made 33 saves for Winnipeg to boost his record to 18-6-3 in 27 games.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and assist and Steven Stamkos also scored for the Lightning (18-16-5), who have lost three of their past four games.

Andrei Vasilevsky stopped 23 shots for Tampa Bay, which only had five healthy defencemen in the lineup.

The Lightning led 1-0 after the first period, but the Jets went ahead 2-1 after the middle frame.

Stamkos recorded his 16th goal of the season with a one-timer during a power play at 6:18 of the opening period.

Tampa Bay got called for delay of game with 18 seconds remaining in the opening period, but Winnipeg couldn’t capitalize with the extra man.

The Jets soon scored at even strength when Brenden Dillon sent a slap pass to Pionk in front of the net and he redirected the puck past Vasilevsky at 4:44.

Iafallo made it 2-1 off a rebound at 9:13.

The Lightning had the man advantage four minutes later, but Hellebuyck turned aside a couple of close-in shots to preserve the lead.

Tampa Bay outshot the Jets 25-15 through two periods.

The Jets got four shots on goal in another power play early in the third, but couldn’t beat Vasilevsky.

Vasilevsky was called for tripping less than a minute later, but Winnipeg didn’t even get a shot on net during the man advantage.

Ehlers shot from a bended knee and beat Vasilevsky at 15:13, and Barron put one into an empty net with 2:07 remaining.

Kucherov scored on the power play with 37 seconds remaining, which extended his goal-scoring streak to four games.

STILL STINGY IN NET

Winnipeg stretched its franchise record for only allowing opponents to score three or fewer goals to 26 games.

The Jets have also held their opponents to three or fewer goals in 32 games this season, which leads the league. Winnipeg is 23-7-2 In those games.

Only three teams in the past decade have been as stingy in at least 25 consecutive games: the Minnesota Wild with a 35-game stretch from Jan. 27 to April 9, 2015, and the Columbus Blue Jackets with 25 from Dec. 16, 2019 to Feb. 10, 2020.

UP NEXT

Jets: Begin a three-game road trip Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.

Lightning: Play the second match of a three-game road trip Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.