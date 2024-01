Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of a man following an assault in the 100 block of Disraeli Freeway on December 9.

The victim was transported to hospital and succumbed to injuries on December 26.

Police have since arrested a 30-year-old man who faces manslaughter and weapons charges. He remains in custody.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Floyd Flett of Winnipeg.

Police are still determining the relationship, if any, between the suspect and the victim.