One Person Killed in Fire on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP say one person has died following a house fire in Barren Lands First Nation.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Monday afternoon and learned that one adult was unaccounted for. All other occupants made it out safely.

Police say the fire completely destroyed the residence.

ADVERTISEMENT



RCMP officers located a deceased person inside the home on Tuesday.

The MKO crisis response team will be attending the community to assist and support all those involved.

Police, the Office of the Fire Commissioner and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.