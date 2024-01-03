Suspicious Fire Destroys Home, Trailers in Moose Lake

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a suspicious fire destroyed a home in Moose Lake.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Sinclair Street at around 7:40 a.m. on Monday.

Police say before the fire could be extinguished, five trailers were destroyed and a sixth damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined but arson is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moose Lake RCMP at (204) 678-2399 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.