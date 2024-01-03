Flight Diverted to Winnipeg After Passenger Assaulted: RCMP

WINNIPEG — An Air Canada flight was diverted to Winnipeg on Wednesday after a passenger was assaulted.

RCMP say the flight was en route from Toronto to Calgary when a 16-year-old Grande Prairie boy assaulted a man on board. It was later learned the victim was a family member.

Airline employees and passengers were able to restrain the youth following the assault.

ADVERTISEMENT



Airport RCMP boarded Air Canada flight #137 after it landed and arrested the teen. He was transported to hospital for medical evaluation. The other passenger was treated on scene for minor physical injuries.

Data from FlightAware showed the plane took off to continue its trip to Calgary at around 2:47 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.