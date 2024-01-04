Assiniboine Park Zoo, The Leaf Temporarily Closing

WINNIPEG — Planned closures will impact visitors to Assiniboine Park Zoo and the biomes at The Leaf over the coming days.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is reminding the public of the upcoming closures on the following dates:

Assiniboine Park Zoo — Closed January 8-19 for maintenance

Biomes at The Leaf — Closed January 8-10 for display change

Zoo maintenance includes removal of Zoo Lights displays (on now until January 7), minor repairs, painting, and deep cleaning in buildings throughout the zoo. Visitor services, retail, and food and beverage operations within the zoo will also be closed during this time.

The biomes at The Leaf will be closed to accommodate the transformation of the Babs Asper Display House in preparation for the opening of Fleurs de Villes VOYAGE, which runs from January 11-21.

The travel-themed showcase will feature 15 one-of-a-kind fresh floral mannequins created by local floral designers, taking inspiration from Manitoba’s diverse multi-cultural heritage and travel destinations around the world. The show is included with regular biome admission.

The scheduled biome closures won’t impact Gather Craft Kitchen & Bar. The restaurant will remain open daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.