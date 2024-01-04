Operation Red Nose Reveals Final Numbers of 2023

WINNIPEG — Operation Red Nose was the go-to choice for 2,203 Manitobans to make it home safely this holiday season.

ORN, which is operated by Safety Services Manitoba on behalf of MPI, announced its final numbers for 2023 on Thursday, marking the 27th year of the service.

“Hundreds of volunteers in our participating communities along with provincial and local sponsors make offering this program a success year after year,” said Ron Janzen, president and CEO of Safety Services Manitoba.

“Our goal with this holiday season partnership is to prevent impaired driving accidents in a non-judgmental manner by enabling communities to provide this free and confidential service.”

A total of 1,717 volunteers provided rides in 10 communities, raising more than $50,000 for various youth organizations in the province.

Other communities that participated in 2023 included Brandon, Flin Flon, Gimli, Portage la Prairie, La Broquerie/Steinbach, Saint-Malo, Shilo, The Pas and Thompson.

More than 4,000 Manitobans call Operation Red Nose annually for a safe ride home.