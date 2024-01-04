Suspect Charged After Robbery, Stabbing at Polo Park Mall

WINNIPEG — A 15-year-old boy is recovering after being robbed and then stabbed at Polo Park shopping centre.

Winnipeg police say the incident happened Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. involving a group of males at the mall.

According to police, the victim was confronted and robbed by the group. As he managed to escape, he was chased and later stabbed before he could get to safety. The suspects fled the area.

The victim, who was bleeding, received first aid from a security guard. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

Police spotted, who they believed to be the suspect, running nearby and made an arrest.

An 18-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with robbery and remains in custody.