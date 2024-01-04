‘Agitated’ Man Tasered by Police in St. Boniface Confrontation

WINNIPEG — An agitated man was Tasered and shot with a foam gun by police on Wednesday after trying to forcibly drag a woman from a building.

Police were called to the 200 block of Provencher Boulevard in St. Boniface just after 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers encountered an erratic man, who escalated the situation by brandishing a sharp pencil to his neck, threatening self-harm. Despite attempts by police to de-escalate the situation, they resorted to a less-lethal munition (foam) round and Taser when negotiations proved unsuccessful. The man, after falling to the ground, continued to pose a threat to himself, prompting officers to secure him in handcuffs. An ambulance was called, and the suspect sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Paramedics on the scene administered sedation to the still-agitated man, who was subsequently transported to hospital for assessment. The woman involved didn’t suffer any physical injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) has been notified and has taken charge of the investigation.