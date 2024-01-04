Person Injured Jumping from Window to Escape Winnipeg Fire

WINNIPEG — One person was injured Thursday after jumping from a three-storey burning building in the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the scene just after 3:30 p.m. to find smoke coming from the structure. Fire damage was contained to the suite where the blaze began.

ADVERTISEMENT



The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says one person evacuated by jumping from an upper-floor window. They were transported to hospital in stable condition. Other occupants were able to safely self-evacuate from the building uninjured.

The fire was deemed under control by around 4:12 p.m. The cause remains under investigation.