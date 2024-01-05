Commercial Explosives Found in South Winnipeg Condo

Winnipeg police were called to a south end condominium on Thursday for a report of explosives inside.

Officers and the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service responded to a River Park South condo in the 300 block of Warde Avenue at around 11:30 a.m., where residents were evacuating.

The bomb unit also attended and safely removed commercial explosives from the building. There were no signs that detonation was imminent.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers (204) 786-TIPS.