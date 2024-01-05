Arrest Made in Winnipeg’s First Homicide of the Year

Winnipeg police say a man has died following an assault in the 800 block of Furby Street, marking the city’s first homicide of 2024.

Police were called to the area at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, where they located the victim lying outside. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Daniel Jawbone, 62, of Winnipeg.

Officers arrested the suspect roughly 90 minutes later at an apartment suite at the scene. Derin Hanninen, 59, of Winnipeg has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody.

Police say the victim was assaulted earlier by Hanninen in the accused’s suite.