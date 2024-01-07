Winnipeg Firefighters Tackle Four Blazes Within 12 Hours

Winnipeg firefighters have been on high alert this weekend, responding to four structure fires across the city since late Saturday afternoon.

The first incident occurred at 4:13 p.m. on Saturday on Kirkwall Crescent. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a single-family bungalow, successfully bringing the situation under control by 4:42 p.m. Fortunately, the occupants and their pets had safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. Preliminary findings suggest the fire was accidental, originating from the use of hot tools in a home renovation project.

The second blaze erupted at 11:59 p.m. on the same day on Broadway in the 700 block. Crews encountered a fully engulfed detached garage upon arrival. Employing an exterior attack, firefighters managed to declare the fire under control by 12:43 a.m. No injuries were reported, though the garage is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The third incident took place at 1:04 a.m. on Sunday on Remi Claeys Crescent. WFPS crews responded to a two-storey home engulfed in smoke. Swift action from firefighters led to the fire being under control by 1:28 a.m. All occupants self-evacuated, with one individual assessed and transported to the hospital in stable condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and damage estimates are pending.

The final and most recent fire occurred at 5:04 a.m. on Sunday on Martin Avenue West. Responding to reports of a fire in a vacant bungalow, WFPS encountered heavy smoke and flames. Due to the intense conditions, a defensive fire attack was launched from the exterior, and adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution. The fire was brought under control by 6:34 a.m., with the affected house considered a complete loss. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.