Fake Club Regent Casino App Sparks Warning

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries is warning the public about a fake online gaming app for Club Regent Casino.

Officials say they became aware of the scam last week after ads for the fake app started appearing on Facebook.

“Club Regent Casino (as well as McPhillips Station Casino) does not offer a mobile app or online gaming,” MBLL said in a statement. “Do not click on any of the links provided in these ads or provide any personal or credit card information.”

The ads have been reported to Meta and warnings have been posted on the casino’s social media channels.

Anyone who encounters the ad is encouraged to report and block it.

Manitobans can legally gamble online in the province through the regulated PlayNow website.