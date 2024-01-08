CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Mid-Canada RV & Boat Sale

With the biggest inventory of RV’s, boats and related products all under one roof. Find MASSIVE discounts on 100’s of units, on-the-spot financing, special interest rates, and more!

The Mid-Canada RV and Boat Sale is February 1st to 4th, at the RBC Convention Centre Winnipeg.

With over 40 manufacturers represented by reputable dealers, plus contests, and prizes, this is the place to be.

This is the best time to buy.

Adventure calls in 2024! Answer the call and discover the outdoors on land and water.

Tickets and more details at midcanadarvandboatsale.ca.

Enter to win tickets!

ChrisD.ca has 6 pairs of tickets you can enter to win. Simply fill out the entry form and we’ll draw six random winners. Best of luck as adventure awaits!

"*" indicates required fields Name * First Last E-mail * Address * City/town * Province * Postal code * Join our contest email club Yes, sign me up! Get notified each time we have a new contest. Don't worry, we'll only email you when there's another giveaway. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.