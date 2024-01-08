Goldeyes Re-Sign Outfielder Miles Simington

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed outfielder Miles Simington for the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old joined the Goldeyes in late June 2023 after beginning his professional career with the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League. In 47 games with Winnipeg, Simingon hit .329 with four home runs, 10 doubles, and 21 runs batted in.

“I saw Miles play last year when I was with Cleburne and thought he had a lot of promise for a young player,” said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. “He has a lot of tools and we hope he’s ready to take that next step going into his second season as a professional.”

A native of Kankakee, Ilinois, Simington played college baseball at Purdue University and the University of South Alabama.