Man Dies After Driver Enters Winnipeg Car Wash

Winnipeg police say a 48-year-old man was killed over the weekend at a local car wash.

According to police, the driver of an Infiniti QX60 was entering a car wash in the 500 block of Notre Dame Avenue at around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday when the incident occurred.

The 56-year-old male driver was proceeding through the overhead door when a pedestrian, believed to be lying near the entrance, was struck. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).