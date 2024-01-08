Pedestrian Killed in Crash Behind Kildonan Place

Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle behind Kildonan Place.

Police say the incident happened at around 4 p.m. last Friday in the area of Reenders Drive and Stapon Road.

A 59-year-old man was driving a Toyota Tundra eastbound on Reenders Drive when a 70-year-old woman was struck. The pedestrian was transported to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased.

Police have learned the victim was earlier involved in a minor motor vehicle collision at the same location. After exchanging particulars with the other driver, she was crossing the street when she was fatally struck by the other vehicle.

All parties involved remained on the scene.

Anyone with information, including video or dash camera footage, is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).