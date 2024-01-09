Main Street Project Launches Online 50/50 Raffle

WINNIPEG — For the first time, Main Street Project has launched an online 50/50 raffle to raise funds for food programming.

The Winnipeg charity provides more than 1,000 meals per day across its many programs, including its emergency shelter, supportive housing, and withdrawal management services. Food is also provided through the organization’s mobile outreach program.

“With the rising number of individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness, the need for a reliable and compassionate support system has never been greater,” said Cindy Titus, communications manager with Main Street Project.

“This includes access to nutritious food. Feeding folks is a large part of the work we do to support the community.”

Main Street Project is aiming to raise $15,000 through its 50/50 raffle. More than $2,900 has been raised to date. Raffle tickets can be purchased at mainstreetproject.ca.