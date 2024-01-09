Construction Company Fined After Worker Hurt in Explosion

A Manitoba construction company has been fined under the Workplace Safety and Health Act after a worker was injured in an explosion.

Prairieview Custom Basements Inc. was working in an excavated area at a residential property on June 23, 2020 when the incident occurred.



According to Manitoba Labour and Immigration, the company was applying Rub-R-Wall foundation coating to a foundation that had been recently torch-treated to remove moisture. After spraying the coating for several minutes, the vapour ignited and caused an explosion, resulting in a worker sustaining significant injuries.

Charges were laid on November 1, 2023 and the company pleaded guilty. Specifically, the employer hadn’t ensured the work area had been adequately ventilated during the application of the Rub-R-Wall foundation coating to prevent fire or explosions. Prairieview Custom Basements Inc. was assessed a $7,070 fine and court fee.