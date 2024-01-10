Southern Manitoba Bracing for Blast of Winter Weather

WINNIPEG — Wintry weather is on its way as an Alberta clipper moves into the province.

A special weather statement was issued Wednesday for the Red River Valley, including the city of Winnipeg. Environment Canada says the weather system will pass through southern Manitoba over the next two days, bringing an accumulation of light snow.

Snowfall amounts over the next 36 hours could reach up to 15 cm for parts of southern Manitoba.

“This will be rather impactful and is the first significant snowfall of this season for much of the area,” the statement said.

Temperatures will nosedive later in the week, with Thursday’s high dropping to -17°C and chilly minus double digits heading into the weekend.