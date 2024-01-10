Home » News » AirTag Used to Recover Stolen ATV in Manitoba

AirTag Used to Recover Stolen ATV in Manitoba

January 10, 2024 12:42 PM | News


Stolen ATV

Manitoba RCMP recovered an ATV in Portage la Prairie on January 4, 2023, after it was tracked with an AirTag. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Manitoba RCMP say an Apple AirTag helped them track down a stolen ATV in Portage la Prairie.

The owner reported the vehicle stolen to police on January 4 and noted the tracking device showed its location.

Officers responded to the area where the ATV was believed to be and observed fresh tire tracks leading into a garage. As they were working to obtain a search warrant, a man exited the home and was arrested.

Police were then able to recover the stolen ATV from the garage.

A 43-year-old Portage la Prairie man is facing charges. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP continue to investigate.


Tags: Apple | Crime | Manitoba | Portage la Prairie | RCMP | Technology

TRENDING VIDEOS