AirTag Used to Recover Stolen ATV in Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP say an Apple AirTag helped them track down a stolen ATV in Portage la Prairie.

The owner reported the vehicle stolen to police on January 4 and noted the tracking device showed its location.

Officers responded to the area where the ATV was believed to be and observed fresh tire tracks leading into a garage. As they were working to obtain a search warrant, a man exited the home and was arrested.

Police were then able to recover the stolen ATV from the garage.

A 43-year-old Portage la Prairie man is facing charges. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP continue to investigate.