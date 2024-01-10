AirTag Used to Recover Stolen ATV in Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP say an Apple AirTag helped them track down a stolen ATV in Portage la Prairie.
The owner reported the vehicle stolen to police on January 4 and noted the tracking device showed its location.
Officers responded to the area where the ATV was believed to be and observed fresh tire tracks leading into a garage. As they were working to obtain a search warrant, a man exited the home and was arrested.
Police were then able to recover the stolen ATV from the garage.
A 43-year-old Portage la Prairie man is facing charges. He was released to appear in court at a later date.
RCMP continue to investigate.