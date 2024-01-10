Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Marshall Kasowski

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitcher Marshall Kasowski for the 2024 season.

The 28-year-old was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 13th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of West Texas A&M University, and spent six seasons in their organization.

The Conroe, Texas native pitched much of the past three seasons with the Dodgers’ Class-AAA Pacific Coast League affiliate at Oklahoma City, where he appeared in 58 games – all but one in relief – and compiled a 1-0 record with a 3.99 earned run average.

“We’re very excited to sign Marshall,” said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. “He reached the Triple-A level as a reliever but he has ambitions of moving into the starting rotation this season and we look forward to seeing him in that role.”