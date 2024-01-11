Winter Storm Wallops Manitoba, Perimeter Highway Closed

WINNIPEG — Winter weather has finally arrived in Manitoba, wreaking havoc on roads and highways as an Alberta clipper lingers.

Environment Canada’s special weather statement remains in effect as of Thursday morning, where up to 15 cm of snow was predicted to fall by the time the system was finished.

The prolonged snowfall is impacting the Red River Valley, forcing the closure of the entire Perimeter Highway around Winnipeg as of late Wednesday. Updated road conditions can be found by visiting Manitoba511.ca.

“This will be rather impactful and is the first significant snowfall of this season for much of the area,” the weather statement said.

According to Weatherlogics, Winnipeg recorded 8-9 cm of snow by late Wednesday, with another 10 cm predicted by the time the weather event is over.

City plowing streets

The City of Winnipeg began plowing streets, sidewalks, and pathways last night, working on a street-priority system.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and use extreme caution when near heavy equipment.

There are no winter parking bans in effect at this time.

However, the annual snow route parking ban will start at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 and be in place until further notice. Once the ban begins, parking is prohibited overnight (from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.) on designated streets.

Possible home care delays

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is advising of possible delays to home care service due to the winter storm.

“Weather-related service delays or cancellations are possible for clients, due to large amounts of snow, and its impact on transportation and access to clients,” the WRHA said in a statement. “Every effort will be made to maintain existing schedules. However, some weather-related delays or cancellations may be inevitable.”

Clients whose visits will be postponed or cancelled can expect to be contacted by phone and notified of the change. Depending on the nature of the service, some visits could be delayed, rescheduled or cancelled.

Those wishing to cancel or postpone their own visits can contact their case coordinator or nurse, or the after-hours service line at (204) 788-8331.