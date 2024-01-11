Feedback Sought on Future of North Perimeter Highway

WINNIPEG — Manitobans can weigh in on future improvements to the North Perimeter Highway.

The province is asking the public to have their say on the proposed options for the PTH 101 functional design study, which includes drawings of the alignments for five separate segments along the North Perimeter.

The purpose of the study is to plan to turn the North Perimeter Highway into a fully access-controlled, grade-separated freeway that can ultimately accommodate six lanes and improve highway safety. The proposed functional design, which will incorporate public and stakeholder feedback, is expected to be completed by December.

An online survey is now available until January 24. The government will post a report summarizing the response on the EngageMB website shortly after.

The third phase of public engagement is expected to take place in the fall of 2024.