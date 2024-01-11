Winnipeg Folk Festival Names New Executive Director

The Winnipeg Folk Festival has named Valerie Shantz as the organization’s new executive director.

Shantz arrives from RRC Polytech, where she was most recently a senior strategic advisor. She has also held leadership positions in post-secondary education at the University of Manitoba and the Province of Manitoba.

Shantz holds a master’s degree in public administration and a degree in theatre and drama.

She takes over from Lynne Skromeda, who led the Folk Festival since 2012 before moving over to Manitoba Film & Music last July.

Shantz will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the organization, ensuring alignment with the festival’s vision, mission, and mandate. Her first day on the job will be January 15.

The 49th Winnipeg Folk Festival is July 11-14, 2024.