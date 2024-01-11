Five Cats Perish in Winnipeg House Fire: WFPS

WINNIPEG — A fire in the East Elmwood area on Thursday killed five cats and a hamster.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a single-family bungalow in the 700 block of McCalman Avenue at around 8:15 a.m.

Firefighters were met with heavy black smoke coming from the home and launched an offensive attack. The fire was declared under control about 30 minutes later.

The home’s sole occupant made it out safely before emergency crews arrived. Firefighters located the deceased animals inside the house.

Damage estimates aren’t available.

The fire is believed to be accidentally caused by the improper use of a candle.