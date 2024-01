Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found stabbed Wednesday in the 100 block of Arrow Street.

Police responded at around 7:20 p.m. to find the injured victim. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Binesi Kennedy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.