Ehlers Extends Franchise Record Streak with Goal as Jets Beat Blackhawks 2-1

By Jim Bender, The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored with just 1:05 left in the game to give the Jets a 2-1 victory over the injury-riddled Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Gabe Vilardi also scored for the Jets with Adam Lowry chipping in with two assists.

Connor Murphy replied for Chicago.

The Jets had finally knotted the score at 1-1 with 3:29 left in the third period after Lowry fought off a check and fed Vilardi alone in front of Chicago netminder Petr Mrazek.

Goalie Laurent Brossoit stopped 19 of 21 shots for Winnipeg (28-9-4) before a sellout crowd of 15,225 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Mrazek made 26 saves on 28 shots in the loss.

Ehlers snapped a wrist shot over Mrazek’s glove hand for the winner to extend his scoring streak to six games.

The Jets have now earned points in 14 straight games, extending their franchise record. They are also on an eight-game winning streak, another franchise record.

The Jets have now held opponents to three goals or less in 31 consecutive contests, another franchise record, and 36 games overall. They have also held opponents to two goals or less in the last 18 of their last 19 games, and 11 straight, which is yet another club record.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring early in the second period. Murphy’s screened shot from the point beat Brossoit. Lukas Reichel had the primary assist.

Although the Jets outshot Chicago 10-6 in the scoreless first period, the Blackhawks had the best scoring chances. Brossoit came up big after Mark Scheifele gave the puck away to Boris Katchouk in front of his own net late in the opening frame. Brossoit also had to be sharp to stop dangerous shots from Colin Blackwell and Cole Guttman.

Meanwhile, Mrazek also robbed Vilardi, who had been sent in alone for Winnipeg’s best chance to beat him.

NOTES

Scheifele suffered a lower-body injury during his first shift of the second period and was done for the night … Before the game, the Jets announced that Ville Heinola, who has recovered from an ankle injury, has been lent to the Manitoba Moose, their American Hockey League farm club, for a two-week conditioning stint … Connor Hellebuyck, who backed up Brossoit on Thursday night, sports an 11-0-2 in his last 13 games, the longest unbeaten streak by a goalie in franchise history … Not only was Chicago missing rookie sensation Connor Bedard, who underwent jaw surgery on Wednesday, they were missing Nick Foligno, who suffered a fractured finger in a fight.

UP NEXT

Jets: Will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Blackhawks: Return home to host the Dallas Stars on Saturday.