Assiniboine Park Opens Cross-Country Ski Trails

A fresh layer of snow has made for ideal cross-country skiing conditions in Assiniboine Park.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy announced Friday that the park’s cross-country ski trails are open for the season.

“The park is a winter wonderland and cross-country skiing is a wonderful way to get some exercise and explore the beautiful landscape,” said Laura Cabak, director of communications and public relations, APC. “We are very excited to offer visitors new and improved opportunities to enjoy skiing in the park this winter!”

There are approximately four kilometres of groomed cross-country ski trails in the park on three designated loops. Trails are groomed for freestyle and classic skiing approximately twice a week, weather permitting.

A trail map can be found on AssiniboinePark.ca. Park visitors are asked to refrain from walking, snowshoeing, or cycling on groomed ski trails.