Festival du Voyageur in Need of Volunteers

WINNIPEG — Festival du Voyageur wouldn’t be what it is without dedicated volunteers.

Organizers have put out the call for help with the upcoming 55th annual festival, February 16-25.

“The success of every Festival relies heavily on community members participating as volunteers who are extremely appreciated by the organization,” a spokesperson said on Friday. “Volunteers ensure the smooth operation of the activities, programming, ticketing, and more during the Festival.”

More than 250 volunteers are needed this year, including ambassadors, fire attendants, activities assistants, bartenders, ticket scanners, cashiers and parking attendants.

Benefits of lending your time include tickets, a souvenir, meals while on shift and a flexible schedule.

Opportunities are available for those who speak English or French.