St. Boniface Mega Million Choices Lottery Returns

WINNIPEG — The St. Boniface Mega Million Choices Lottery is back with six grand prizes up for grabs.

The annual lottery, which supports the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation, launched this week with prize show homes in Winnipeg and British Columbia.

“Amazing things happen thanks to Manitobans’ support of the Mega Million Choices Lottery,” said Karen Fowler, president and CEO of St. Boniface Hospital Foundation.

“Your purchases fund cutting-edge equipment and technology that will keep outstanding health professionals here, advance research discoveries that offer us hope for the future and create conditions where compassion can thrive.”

One lucky winner will become an instant millionaire. They will choose from six grand prizes or $1.25 million in tax-free cash.

More than 2,500 smaller prizes can also be won, including cars, travel, a condo, gift cards, cash and other prizes.

Those who purchase tickets early are also entered into bonus prize draws. There are also the 50/50 Plus and Big Score PLUS draws to be won.

Tickets are available online at stbmegamillionchoices.ca or by phone at (204) 256-7203. Tickets are also available in person at London Drugs, Co-op Food Stores and Main Street Pharmacy, and Shoppers Drug Mart locations.

Mega Million Choices Lottery tickets cost 1 for $100, 2 for $175, 4 for $300 and 8 for $500.