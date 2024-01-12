Man Injured After Diving Headfirst from Second-Storey to Escape Winnipeg Police

WINNIPEG — A man broke several bones after diving headfirst from a second-storey window in an attempt to escape Winnipeg police on Thursday.

The daring incident took place at around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of William Avenue as police were serving a Canada-wide immigration warrant.

Officers were met by the suspect at the door, but he took off upstairs before they could arrest him. As police were closing in, the man dove headfirst from a bedroom window and ran away.

He was eventually found in the 500 block of Riverton Avenue, where a brief “use of force encounter” ensued. The man was transported to Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg for treatment, where he was found to have suffered a broken left arm and left hip/pelvis.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has assumed the lead in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.