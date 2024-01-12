Winnipeg to Begin Plowing Residential Streets

The City of Winnipeg will begin plowing residential streets this weekend.

The city received 17.6 cm of snow over 36 hours late Wednesday into Thursday as part of an Alberta clipper weather system.

The temporary extended winter route parking ban will be suspended for the duration of the residential parking ban, which will be in place from Sunday, January 14 at 7 p.m. until Wednesday, January 17 at 7 a.m.

This means drivers may park overnight on designated winter routes on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday night.

The winter route parking ban will resume at 2 a.m. on Thursday, January 18. This will once again prohibit parking on designated winter routes daily, from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Vehicles parked in violation of the residential parking ban may receive a $200 ticket ($150 if paid early) or be towed to a nearby street.

Zone schedule

Sunday, January 14 at 7 p.m. to Monday, January 15 at 7 a.m.

Zones E,L,J,N,S,F,U

Monday, January 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zones A,I,R,O,K,T

Monday, January 15 at 7 p.m. to Tuesday, January 16 at 7 a.m.

Zones C,H,P,Q,G,M

Tuesday, January 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zones D,V

Tuesday, January 16 at 7 p.m. to Wednesday, January 17 at 7 a.m.

Zone B

Residents can look up their snow zone letter on the City of Winnipeg website.