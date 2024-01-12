Students Robbed on the Way to School in Elmwood

Winnipeg police say three teens were robbed on their way to school Thursday in the Elmwood area.
According to police, the teens were walking near Chalmers Avenue between 8:30 and 9 a.m. when they were separately confronted by a man with a weapon. He demanded all of their personal property and fled the scene.
No injuries were reported and the school sent out a notification to families.
The suspect was described as wearing a ski mask and a dark jacket with the hood pulled up.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.