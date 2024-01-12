Home » News » Students Robbed on the Way to School in Elmwood

Students Robbed on the Way to School in Elmwood

January 12, 2024 1:25 PM | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police say three teens were robbed on their way to school Thursday in the Elmwood area.

According to police, the teens were walking near Chalmers Avenue between 8:30 and 9 a.m. when they were separately confronted by a man with a weapon. He demanded all of their personal property and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and the school sent out a notification to families.

The suspect was described as wearing a ski mask and a dark jacket with the hood pulled up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.


