Driver of Stolen Pickup Truck Rams RCMP Cruisers in Steinbach

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after they say he rammed a stolen pickup truck into their vehicles in Steinbach.

Mounties were called Thursday morning about a truck that had just been stolen on Brandt Street.

Officers spotted the stolen Ford F-150 and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled. The vehicle eventually ended up on a dead-end street and was boxed in. That’s when RCMP say the driver rammed and pushed a police vehicle out of the way, as well as hit a second police vehicle before colliding with a fence.

The driver and passenger were both arrested at the scene.

Police also learned the stolen pickup had struck a parked vehicle during the ordeal.

One of the officers was injured and taken to hospital, where he was treated and released.

James Friesen, 39, has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.

The passenger was released with no charges.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.