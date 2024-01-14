Winnipeg Jets’ Bowness to Coach at NHL All-Star Game

The Winnipeg Jets have announced Rick Bowness has been selected to serve as one of the four head coaches at the upcoming 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Bowness, 68, is in his second season as the head coach of the Jets, steering the team to an impressive 28-10-4 record. The Jets lead the league with 2.29 goals-against per game, showcasing their defensive prowess. Currently on a franchise record streak of 32 consecutive games allowing three goals or fewer, the team has also achieved a notable 12-game stretch without allowing more than two goals, setting another club record.

Bowness joins Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks (Pacific), Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers (Metropolitan), and Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins (Atlantic).

The all-star weekend will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto from February 1-3.