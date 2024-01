Man Killed in Crash with Semi in RM of Cornwallis

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in the RM of Cornwallis.

Police say it happened the morning of January 11 on Road 340, near the intersection of Thompson Road.

According to RCMP, the driver of a northbound vehicle collided with a southbound semi-truck at around 7:40 a.m.

The man driving the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and identification is still pending.

The 22-year-old Portage la Prairie man driving the semi wasn’t injured.