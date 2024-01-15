Winnipeg Unveils Logo for 150th Anniversary

The City of Winnipeg has unveiled a logo to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The Winnipeg 150 graphic was introduced at City Hall on Monday by Mayor Scott Gillingham and local artist, Jordan Stranger, of Totem Doodem.

“Creating a graphic for the city that I grew up in was a huge honour,” said Stranger. “I hope this graphic can be a symbol for growth and reflection on what Winnipeg has to offer and what we wish to accomplish.”

The Winnipeg 150 graphic contains a number of unique details within it, including:

The outline of a turtle shell to represent Turtle Island

An overlay of the current footprint of the city of Winnipeg

A tribute to our varied seasons with the inclusion of sun and snow

The North Star

Mother Earth embedded in the water of the Red and Assiniboine rivers

A crocus which is part of the City crest

Crops, including sage and tobacco

Footsteps on the path of reconciliation

Seven trees to represent the seven sacred teachings

The Winnipeg 150 graphic will start to appear in prominent locations around the city, including on banners outside City Hall. The city is also working with The Forks Trading Company to make Winnipeg 150 merchandise available for purchase in their storefront and online soon.