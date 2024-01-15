Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Northwest Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say a pedestrian has died following a collision in the northwest area of the city on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. when a vehicle was traveling southbound on Notre Dame Avenue approaching Cecil Street.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Winnipeg man, had run in front of the vehicle, which resulted in life-altering injuries. The driver stopped at the scene and called police before providing emergency medical care to the victim. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with additional information or video footage from the incident is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).