New Location for Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel

WINNIPEG — The 2024 Ironman Outdoor Curling bonspiel will call the Winnipeg Rowing Club home this season.

Organizers have announced the annual fundraiser will be held on the Red River just steps from 20 Lyndale Drive. The new venue provides a more spacious location for both players and spectators.

A total of 80 teams will compete in groups of four to six from February 2-4.

Proceeds from the bonspiel will support the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Manitoba, with a goal of raising $20,000.

Team registration is open now until January 28.