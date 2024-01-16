Escaped Manitoba Inmate Arrested in Selkirk

An inmate who escaped from officers while on a day trip to Winnipeg last week has been arrested.

Terry Dutko, 24, was serving time at Stony Mountain Institution when he escaped custody on January 10 during a supervised visit to the city.

Winnipeg police, RCMP and Correctional Services of Canada began hunting for Dutko, who was apprehended on Monday in Selkirk. Mounties say he was at a residence on Toronto Avenue at the time of his arrest. When officers approached the home, Dutko exited from the rear and attempted to flee.

“Dutko was placed under arrest but refused to comply with demands from police,” RCMP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mounties say Dutko continued to resist arrest and kicked and punched a police dog. He sustained injuries from his interaction with the animal and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two officers, one from the Selkirk RCMP detachment and a Winnipeg police officer, were injured during the ordeal. They were treated and released.

At his time of escape, Dutko was serving 11 years, 11 months, and 28 days for robbery, break and enter, theft, and other charges.

He now faces new charges of being unlawfully at large, and two counts each of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.